2018 fall softball league begins in November

Ron Carpenter

Attention all Robson Ranch softball players. The 2018 fall softball league begins the first week of November. Now is a great time to begin practicing to get in game shape and knockoff any rust. All skill levels, men and women. are welcome. Play ball!

Practice times vary depending on the time of the year. Please contact one of the following Robson Ranch Softball Club board members for details: Ron Hunt, ron.hunt@lakesidecentermn.com; Bill Schaible, bill.schaible@att.net; Steve Andrews, phxsurgen101@q.com; Bill Sturgeon, bsturg2116@gmail.com and Ron Carpenter, carpesm56@gmail.com.