You’re Invited! “Home for the Holidays”

Trish Ambrose Sharon Hoffschneider

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers are rehearsing for their holiday concert to be performed Dec. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. The theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

What does “home for the holidays” mean to you? We asked members of the Robson Ranch Singers what it means to them and here are a couple of their responses.

From Sharon Hoffschneider: My five senses are absolutely on steroids when I put “home” and “holidays” in the same sentence! The smell of a turkey baking, mixed with pumpkin and spice notes … absolutely tantalizing! The sight of falling crystal flakes, the sparkling lights everywhere I look, the glow of a warm fire, and the smiles of the children are heartwarming. The sounds of bells and ice falling into glasses, and the kindergarten kiddos singing in the children’s program. The taste of snowflakes and peppermint on my tongue is like nothing else. Most of all, the touch of loving arms hugging after candlelight service. This is what “Home for the Holidays” means to me.

From Trish Ambrose: “Home for the Holidays” to me? Mom’s baking and her futile attempt to hide the goodies when in fact with eight kids, she was never alone.

Our tree! Bundle up kids, we’re off to “Themiddleofnowhere!” I could never find “Themiddleofnowhere.” Thankfully Dad always did. Our smallest tree was 17 feet. When we decked the hall, we decked the hall!

The children’s choir. Cherubs donned in bright red smocks and matching tams. The tams stretched around our tiny heads! I wonder if my forehead wrinkles are hereditary or creases from that too-tight headgear. But oh, did we love to sing!

Later, it’s my daughters’ sparkling eyes watching Santa sprint across a frosty yard. “Daddy’s gonna be sorry he missed Santa!”

Too much fun constructing gingerbread houses in a fog of flour and icing.

And finally Christmases at Loon Lake with two grumpy teenagers ‘like totally amazed’ their Dad chopped down a real Christmas tree.

My “Home for the Holidays” is the spirit of my Mom and Dad. They loved Christmas. They didn’t prepare; they were always prepared. They lived Christmas throughout the year. I have hope that my daughters embrace their gift.

Home for the Holidays in Song

Wherever you are, may you be home for the holidays, this year and for many years to come.

Please mark your calendar and be sure to join the Robson Ranch Singers on Dec. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. as we celebrate “Home for the Holidays!”

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets will be available on Nov. 1 from any Robson Ranch Singer for only $10. We’ll also be selling tickets for $10 in the Sports Center:

* Nov. 20 and 21: 9 a.m. to noon

* Nov. 27 through Dec. 11: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Tickets purchased at the door will be $15.