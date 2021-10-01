Jaine Toth

After a several year hiatus, the Robson Ranch writers’ group, Write On …, has re-formed. At a prior planning meeting, it was decided to begin the first half-hour of meetings with writing exercises, led by the members themselves. In lieu of an exercise, Bob Rice opened our first gathering with a presentation on description, using examples to illustrate his points. Bob feels that too much description by the author is unnecessary and that just a few words can help readers use their own imaginations to fill in the rest. He read a few excerpts from his own writings and then asked questions. For example, he read that someone pushed the elevator button in the middle of the pad to call for the 16th floor. Then he asked, “How many stories tall is the building?”

Following Bob’s presentation, we went on to read our pieces and receive critiques.

One of our prime objectives is to allow people to feel safe in sharing their work. We begin each critique with comments on what we like about the writing and why. Then we offer suggestions in a nonjudgmental manner for areas that we think could be improved. One member, who had never been part of a writers’ group before, said she’d been nervous at first, but after reading her story aloud and listening to what the others had to say, she said, “I now feel encouraged to take more chances with my writing.”

All Robson writers are welcome to join us. We meet the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room at the Ranch House. For more information, contact Jaine Toth, [email protected], 520-350-3966.