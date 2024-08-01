Pastor Larry Sundin, Rock Springs Church

Back in the ’60s, singer Jackie DeShannon struck a note with us when she sang these lyrics: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” What our world needed then it still needs today. Families are frustrated with out-of-control inflation. Relationships are strained over divided political loyalties. Campus unrest is fueled by outside influences. Crime is escalating. Hatred is winning the day. If there was ever a time our world could use a little love, it’s now. But I’m becoming more and more convinced that most of us are novices when it comes to “doing love.”

Oh sure, we love things. We love a good dinner out, we love a stunning sunset, and we love our spouses and families. But what I’m talking about is a radically different kind of love. A love that’s not about us, but a love that does. This is not a love that can be known through reason, discovered through science, or found through logic or common sense. This is not a love based on feelings or desires, but a love that seeks the best for another person regardless of the cost or consequences to yourself.

What I am talking about is God’s love. The Bible says: “God is love” 1 John 4:16. Love is the very expression of Who He Is. But you cannot really grasp God’s love unless you first experience His love. But once you have experienced it, His love will shatter everything you thought you knew about love. So, if you want to be the love our world needs, this is where all of us must start: with God’s love for us. The Bible says it this way: “At just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God proves His love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:6-8

You see, when our sin caused us to turn our backs on God, the logical thing for God to do was to give up on us—to toss us out and start over. But that’s just the thing about His love. His love never gives up on anyone. Rather than give you what your sins deserved, God devised a plan to remove your sin and make you right with Him. So, God gave you what you could not give yourself. God gave His One and only Son Jesus to live among us. When Jesus lived among us, he did so without sinning, so He could offer up himself on the cross as the perfect sacrifice for our sins. Jesus did for you what you could not do for yourself. He died for you so you would not have to die.

Now, when you trust in Him, He doesn’t just forgive you, but gives you a life full of purpose, peace and hope. And He continues to love you with a love that never quits. Now, I don’t know about you, but I believe that’s the kind of love our world needs today! What the world needs now is love, God’s love. Maybe that’s what you need too! And if that’s you, we’d love to show you what His love is all about. Rock Springs Church gathers for worship every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. Won’t you come and see the love God has for you?