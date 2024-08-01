Fused Glass Monsoon Magic

Garden stake by Tamara Weaver Yard stake by Dawn Oaks Colorful cat by Ella Kubrick Lantern by Pat Breault Piano by Connie Drew

Tamara Weaver

In previous articles, we’ve asked you to come out of the heat and the wind to join us. We are now asking you to consider coming in out of the rain. August sets us right in the middle of the monsoon season. There’s a little monsoon magic that happens in Arizona, with dramatic afternoon thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms transform the arid landscape into a vibrant display of colors.

That monsoon magic is also happening at the Fused Glass Studio, and we have been busy creating our own magic of vibrantly displayed colors, in many various forms depicted here. Our members enjoy the beauty of colors and motion and we think you would too, if you gave it a try!

It’s easy to be part of all this enchantment. Simply sign up for a beginner’s class by contacting Doris Betuel at [email protected].