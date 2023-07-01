Pastor Larry Sundin, Rock Springs Church

Who or what are you listening to today? What’s your basis for reality? What is truth?

Are you part of the growing camp that has concluded that there really is no truth for life, or are you a seeker of truth? Are you trying to make sense of a reality that seems to be ever-shifting and growing more confusing with every passing day? Is there such a thing as truth? And if there is, just what is truth and where can I find it?

Maybe you’re not consciously asking yourself that specific question. Maybe you’re just sensing something’s not quite right in our world today. After all, we live in a day where we have unsurpassed technology, have received the best education, and enjoy the greatest wealth of any country in history, but we still can’t fix the world’s problems. Have you ever asked yourself why it is that we’re still assaulted by a steady stream of bad news? Have you ever wondered why our nation has become so polarized and vindictive? And have you ever considered that what we’re facing on almost every cultural front, is not a divergence of political opinion, but is a spiritual battle for truth?

As the Bible tells us, this is a war that’s been waged on humankind from the very beginning. And the impetus behind this war actually has its roots in a person who Jesus calls, “the father of lies, the devil.” In fact, the term “devil” actually means “deceiver,” and he’s been at work from the beginning trying to get us to redefine good and evil based on the voice in our heads and the inclination of our hearts, rather than trust in the loving word of God.

For example, we have questions about who God is. So, we ask, “Who is God? What is he like? Can I trust him?” But the deceiver wants us to listen to his lies, “He’s an unloving, jealous tyrant who is holding out on you. You can’t trust him.” Next, we ask, “Who are we? What does it mean to be human? Am I just an animal or something more?” The deceiver knows we struggle with our identity, so he lies again telling us: “You’re not just a human being created by God who lives under His loving rule. No, you can transgress your limitations and become whoever and whatever you want. Identity is self-defined. Morality is self-determined. Take control of your own life.” Then when it comes to living, the deceiver speaks the loudest saying, “You can’t trust God, but you can trust yourself, your own wisdom, and desires. So, throw off God. Do your own thing. Redefine what is good and evil based on your own desires.” And so, there are many who want nothing to do with God and His truth today and we’re seeing the fruit of those lies wreaking havoc today.

So, let me encourage you to take a moment and ask yourself: “Who or what am I listening to today?” Am I listening to those voices telling me I can make my own truth, define my own identity, or create my own reality? Or are you a seeker of truth? If you are still seeking truth, then consider the words of Jesus who said, “The reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.” Who or what are you listening to today?