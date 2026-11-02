Virtues in Action: Perseverance

Betsy Lydle Smith

“Perseverance is the will to carry on. Once we discern our true direction, we stay the course for however long it takes, regardless of obstacles that arise. When creativity inspires us, we do the work required to bring it to fruition. We patiently pursue our goals, remaining steadfast and focused. We persist with a task until it is completed. People can trust us to finish what we start. When our relationships are tested, we have the commitment to work things through. We are determined to succeed.

I am thankful for the gift of perseverance. It keeps me going.”

—Excerpt from Virtues Reflection Cards with permission from The Virtues Project™

Sometimes I wonder about the Abundance theories, positive thinking, and claims that happiness is ours just for the asking. What about suffering? Is suffering also a part of the human condition? How can we appreciate joy if we haven’t experienced sorrow? How can we appreciate abundance if we haven’t had periods of financial worry. How do we get through periods of unexpected difficulties, when we are exhausted or under extreme stress? Philosophers, psychologists, religious leaders, and deep thinkers have written about this with more wisdom than I, but since it is in my life experience, I wonder and reflect on how my virtues are developing and growing and needed during these difficult periods of time.

Whenever I pick the virtue of Perseverance, Fortitude, or Endurance, I think “Oh, boy! What’s coming?” Or if I’m in the middle of a stressful time, I think, “Yes, this is a confirmation that I am practicing that virtue and that I need to continue keeping on.”

When I get the virtue of Gentleness, Compassion, or Kindness, I am reminded to take care of myself, as well as others. Then it gets down to the practical and the nitty gritty. How can I be gentle with myself when there are so many demands on my time and energy? Gentleness is a virtue too.

Co-founder of The Virtues Project, Linda Kavelin-Popov, has often said that Moderation is the pearl in the chain of virtues. If we don’t use Moderation, we can “overdo” a virtue. We can have so much Perseverance that we burn out, lose our health, or become resentful. If we have too much Gentleness with ourselves, maybe we aren’t of service to those who need us. Moderation isn’t easy, but it seems necessary.

Being aware of our virtues on a daily basis allows us to grow and to find the balance in our lives to live a purposeful and meaningful life. We are constantly questioning, “What virtue will be helpful for me now? How can I use Moderation to meet my own needs and the needs of others? What does Detachment look like in this situation? How will I persevere and what support do I need? What are my balancing virtues?

I’m grateful for all of the virtues. They help me to live a meaningful life.

Questions for reflection:

1. What helps you to persevere when times are difficult?

2. What virtues do you need in balance at this time in your life?

3. How can you use self-care when helping others?

4. What would Moderation look like for you now?

The Virtues Project is an initiative in 130 countries to help all people to practice and live by the virtues. The Robson Virtues Connections/Meaningful Conversations group meets Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the Cheyenne Room. All are welcome. For information, contact betsylydlesmith@gmail.com.