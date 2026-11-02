Sip & Paint a Success!

Margie Calhoun

The Fine Arts Guild enjoyed a wonderful afternoon on Sept. 30 as we hosted our very first Sip & Paint in the Hermosa Ballroom. The turnout was fantastic—28 new, inspiring artists joined us to paint a delightfully silly ostrich. Friendships blossomed, phone numbers were exchanged, and the room was filled with laughter and creativity. In one touching moment, an artist even gifted a painting she had won to a new friend who had expressed a special love for it. It was truly a joyful event for everyone involved.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a success. It truly wouldn’t have been possible without you. We already have a waiting list of eager participants for the next Sip & Paint, so stay tuned—more fun and creativity are on the way.