Virtues in Action: Compassion and Joy

Betsy Lydle Smith

Many of us are on a journey of caregiving—if not for others, caregiving for ourselves! Today we’ll focus on two virtues that are helpful: Compassion and Joy. As caregivers, we also discover more about ourselves. Caregiving for my aging mother forced me to look at myself, how I was acting, and how I wanted to act. The virtue of Compassion really helped, putting myself in my mother’s shoes, and being more compassionate and empathetic with her. I also needed to be more compassionate with myself, knowing I was doing the best I could.

Looking at Joyfulness is necessary too. Acknowledging joy in your life does not mean ignoring your pain or sadness. Rather, finding joy can mean recognizing the small and big things that boost your soul and encourage you to keep going even during challenging times. Scheduling time every day for something you enjoy or brings you joy is important. We’ve all heard the announcement on airplanes, “In case of emergency, put your oxygen mask on first, before you help a child or someone else.” We need to take care of ourselves every day, so we have energy to help others. This means self-care and finding moments of joy, so we don’t burn out.

Read the card of Joyfulness above and reflect on what resonates with you. How can you be more joyful?

Affirmations, speaking positively to ourselves, is another way to practice self-care. Use these affirmations to inspire you or reframe your thoughts. Say them out loud with enthusiasm!

* Little moments of joy spark meaning in my life!

* I can always find my strengths within me.

* By practicing self-compassion, I allow myself to grow.

* Self-discovery is an exciting, ongoing journey.

Adapted from an article by Kristi at CouragetoCaregivers.org and Nonni Van Dalen.

Please join us on Tuesdays, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Room for Meaningful Conversations. We discuss and reflect on Virtues. All are welcome. Virtues Reflection cards are shared with permission from The Virtues Project. For more information, contact betsy@virtuestraining.com.