Relishing Pickleball: Playing in the Wind

David Zapatka

Wind is the great equalizer on the pickleball court. It doesn’t matter how polished your dink game is or how powerful your drive is; a stiff breeze can turn your best shots into unforced errors in a hurry. The good news is that with a few smart adjustments, you can use the wind to your advantage and keep your game sharp no matter what the weather throws at you.

First, understand what the wind is doing. Before you serve, take a moment to read the conditions. Is the wind blowing across the court, into your face, or at your back? Toss a ball in the air, watch some leaves or feel which way the air is moving. Knowing the wind direction helps you anticipate how the ball will behave. Plan your shot selection accordingly.

Adjust your shot power and pace. When you’re hitting into a headwind, the wind slows the ball down so you can swing with a bit more pace. Shots that would normally fly long will be held up and land in bounds. Conversely, when you’re hitting with a tailwind, ease off. The wind will carry the ball further, so softer, more controlled strokes are your friend. Many players lose points simply by forgetting to make this adjustment.

Keep the ball low. Wind is most disruptive to high, looping shots. A ball that spends more time in the air is a ball the wind can push around. Focus on keeping your shots flat and low over the net. Hard, driving shots with less arc are harder for the wind to affect and harder for your opponents to handle. In windy conditions, the dink game becomes even more important. Hitting controlled, low shots into the kitchen gives the wind less to work with.

Use the wind strategically. Smart players use the wind as a weapon. If a crosswind is blowing left to right, aim your shots slightly into the wind and let it drift the ball toward the sideline. Lobs hit into a strong tailwind can push your opponents deep behind the baseline. Pay attention to how your opponents are coping with the conditions. If they’re struggling with a particular shot in the wind, keep feeding them that shot.

Stay patient and embrace the chaos. Wind makes the game messier for everyone. Expect more errant shots, awkward bounces and miscommunications between doubles partners. The team that stays composed and keeps their error count low will almost always win. Shorten your backswing for better control, communicate loudly with your partner and resist the urge to go for big winners when conditions are unpredictable.

Wind isn’t an obstacle. It’s another element of the game. Adapt, stay patient. You might find that breezy days become your favorite time to play.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.