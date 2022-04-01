Vagabonds on the Road Again

Gene Bond, Wagonmaster

After numerous rallies being canceled because of COVID, a group of Vagabonds headed out in their RVs in January 2022.

On day one, Jan. 19, the members traveled to the La Paz County Campground located on the Colorado River north of the town of Parker.

A total of 12 RVs arrived in time for a catered heavy hors d‘oeuvres happy hour, and Brian Younge had the margarita machine in full production.

The next morning the group enjoyed various activities. Some went to Lake Havasu or Parker for sightseeing or shopping, and some played golf at the Emerald Canyon Golf Course just across the road from the campground. That evening the group gathered for another happy hour and shared the day’s activities around the campfire while Ron and Sandy Fish entertained with great music. Friday morning was the beginning of the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival, so some checked that out. Others did more shopping and exploring, and another group played more golf.

Friday evening we went to the Pirates Den for dinner and a good time was had by all. Saturday morning Dave Scott and helpers put on the men’s breakfast. The Quartzsite RV show started that day, and some took a tour to the historic Desert Bar. That evening included another happy hour to share our experiences. The margarita machine was in full production again and Ron Fish provided more great music. Sunday morning everyone headed back to the Ranch.

If you are interested in joining the Vagabonds RV Club or have any questions, contact President David Riker at [email protected]