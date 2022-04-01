Dance with Your Peeps at the Bunny Hop!

Mary Jo Albrecht

Join the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) on Wednesday, April 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom for a fun evening of music and dancing. The Robson Ranch Musicians will be playing a variety of music for your dancing pleasure. Bring your friends (peeps) and your dancing shoes. Let’s fill the dance floor for the Robson Ranch Dance Club’s last dance before the summer break.

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for RRDC members and $10 for nonmembers and guests. Pay at the door with cash or check.

For more information, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected]

The Robson Ranch Dance Club is for social dancers of all levels and styles, including ballroom, Latin, swing, country, and more! Our goal is to bring dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch with dance events sponsored by the RRDC. Dances feature live or DJ entertainment in the Hermosa Ballroom, right here at Robson Ranch!