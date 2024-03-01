Try-a-Tri 2024 Recap! What a Super Event!

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

Thank you to all of you who participated in the first Robson Ranch Try-a-Tri 2024 triathlon event on Jan. 13. We originally hoped for 30 participants; however, the total count of athletes was 83! This far exceeded our expectations! Our hope as a committee was to get all different fitness levels involved and see all of you set your goals, practice, and then finally compete in the first-ever Try-a-Tri event. It has been so fulfilling for us to see so many people practice and believe in themselves. You are all amazing!

View more event photos by Marv Enerson at: http://tinyurl.com/yk4m7ttc and by Jeff Doorn at: http://tinyurl.com/ychacsus.

A Big Congrats to the Winners

* 1st Place Overall Male: Greg Keirns

* 1st Place Overall Female (Tie): Kari Weis and Karma Keirns

* 1st Place E-Bike: Diane Cronin

* 1st Place Pool Walker: Lance Weldon

* 1st Place Relay Team: Jolly Ranchers—Doug Piesker, Pam Piesker, Kim Castleberry

* Best Relay Team Name: 2 Slow 2 Win, 2 Dumb 2 Quit—Sue Brockhoff, Marian Furlong, Scott Perkins

Thank You, Volunteers and Volunteer Captains!

The number of community residents who stepped up to help out was overwhelming! This is a true reflection of what an awesome community you reside in. We had more than 70 volunteers help out!

Thank You for the Donations, Time, and Hard Work

Companies:

John Zanas, Apex Physical Therapy: Donation to the participant goodie bags

Libby Brockhoff, Odysseus Arms Ad Agency: Brochures

Golf Cars of Arizona: Donation to the participant goodie bags

Recovery 180: Recovery drink samples

Matt, The Round Trip Bike Shop: Donation to the participant goodie bags

Debra Kwait, HomeSmart: Donation to the participant goodie bags and the use of her signs

Launi Ethington, massage therapist at Robson Ranch: Prize donation—One free massage

David Wright, massage therapist at Robson Ranch: Prize donation—One free massage

Robson Ranch Clubs:

Robson Ranch Theatre of the Arts: Two tickets

Heather Hardesty and Robson Ranch Banquet Dept.: Two bingo tickets

Robson Ranch Softball Club: A big thank you for moving their league games to Sunday and for the use of their field, equipment, sound booth, and snack shack area.

Robson Ranch Singers: Singing of the Canadian National Anthem and the U.S. National Anthem

Robson Ranch Adopt a Highway, Nancy Glass: For letting us use the safety vests

Robson Ranch Landscaping: Thank you for trimming the trees

Robson Ranch Sales Office: Prize donations—Four complimentary golf passes for 18 holes,

four complimentary lunch cards for the RR Grill ($30 value each), and water for the participant goodie bags

Robson Ranch Sports Club: Prize donations—Two 10-class punch cards ($40 value each) and Cliff Bars for participant goodie bags

Nicole and Robson Ranch HOA: Two tickets to attend Robson Ranch Dancing with the Stars

Sara and Robson Ranch Grille: Prize donation—Two bottles of wine

Jay and Robson Ranch Golf Club: One round of golf for 18 holes including a golf cart for two players at RR Golf Club

Henry and Robson Ranch Pickleball Club: Donation of cones and walkie-talkies

Robson Ranch Maintenance Dept.: For their hard work

Robson Ranch Corporate Office: Raffle prizes and getting this event noticed by ABC15 and ABC Family

Individuals:

Bill Schaible and Chad Kearns: Swim coaches for the Swim Tips and Tricks

Sue Brockhoff: Donation of the beautiful finish line flag and for taking the time to be interviewed by the media

John Campion and Larry Haden: For taking the time to talk with the media as well!

Mike Klein: Donating his time to help with marking the route and field

Randall Stitt: Announcer in the booth

Larry Ginn: Roving announcer

Dave Hazen: Donated medals

Marv Enerson and Jeff Doorn: Photographers for the event and finish line pictures

Mike Taylor: For being patient with the Committee’s questions and concerns

Thank You, Try-a-Tri Committee

How fortunate it is to have such a fantastic committee that contributed their time and energy to make this event a huge success! We all learned so much, which will help us to make next year’s Try-a-Tri even better!

Committee Members: A whopping thank you to all of you, you all made this happen: Sue Brockhoff, Christina Campbell, Lynn Carroll, Dawn Evans, Dave Hazen, Charlsie Hoggatt, Mike Keslin, Stacie Mikol, Yvette Wilson

Committee Chairs: Carolyn and Jim Vahrenwald—you both are fantastic individuals and leaders. This event wouldn’t have come together without both of your hard work and knowledge. Your experience and input is invaluable. Thank you!

We can’t wait for 2025!