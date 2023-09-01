Theater at the Ranch Rides Again!

Deborah Dorman

Strap on your spurs and saddle up for the next production of Theater at the Ranch! Ever thought about performing on stage or working backstage? The Big Guns: Or Whose Lily is She? is a comedy radio show set in the old Arizona West and will provide unique opportunities for people to get involved. We will need actors of both genders who will have their scripts in front of them on stage; musicians to play some old standard western ballads on stage; a couple of nonspeaking roles for “studio workers;” several people to creatively do all of the sound effects on stage; and of course, people to assist with lighting, sound, sets, makeup, props, costumes, PR, programs, tickets, and more! We will particularly need a “band leader” for musicians and a “conductor” for sound effects, who will be working with each group and also be on stage as part of each.

The show itself will take place on the first weekend in February 2024, specifically Feb. 2, 3, and 4, with a fourth performance added on Monday night, Feb. 5, which will be a dinner theater experience. Auditions will be held in November for the on-stage parts (tentatively Nov. 8, 9, and 11 or 12). All actors, musicians, and sound effects people will be on stage throughout the estimated 90-minute performance (there will be a 20-minute intermission). There will be no rehearsals over Thanksgiving and Christmas periods.

Those interested in helping out backstage, please send your information to Deborah Dorman at [email protected]. If you’d like to be added to our email list (there are currently no dues required), please let us know.

The Big Guns: Or Whose Lily Is She? was written by Andrew J. Fenady and Duke Fenady, and is licensed by Dramatic Publishing. It is based on the award-winning novella by Andrew J. Fenady, Owen Wister Award Author, published in Western Writers of America Roundup.