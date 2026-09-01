Theater at the Ranch 2026-27 Productions Announced

Karen M. Dielmann

Theater at the Ranch has announced its productions for the upcoming season. Yes, you read that right … productions. This year, we will be offering two plays for our friends and neighbors.

Theater at the Ranch actors and actresses will be performing a small production to be offered one night only, Nov. 7. The group will be providing a free performance of a staged reading (no sets, props, or costumes) of a non-partisan, non-historical, feminist farce called “POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” written by Selina Fillinger. While the performance is free to attend, donations will be accepted to defray costs of purchasing scripts and other items needed for the production.

This funny play uses silly situations to showcase seven women who surround a non-partisan U.S. President. It is not about any particular political party or even any particular U.S. President. We do want the community to be aware that the language and topics are explicit and definitely adult only. The ensemble cast of seven remarkable women include Kristine Archuleta, Laura Byrne, Karen Dielmann, Deborah Dorman, Lori Hanson, Peggy Lee, and Marsha Oliver. They will be portraying young, intense, black, white, gay, and straight women. As a reading, they will have scripts in front of them and will be seated or standing in one place. The cast will have scripts and be seated or perhaps standing during the performance. Brian Lee will be reading the stage directions, like a narrator, so you can picture what is happening during the performance.

The major production for Theater at the Ranch this year will be Rumors by Neil Simon. This comedy, originally produced in 1989 is about four couples attending a 10th anniversary party at another couple’s home in New York City. Missing hosts, mistaken identities, and escalating chaos lead to potential scandal and wild stories. There are 10 roles: 4 women, 4 men, and 2 roles of police officers that can be of either gender. Auditions will be held on Nov. 7 and 9, with four performances scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2027, through Sunday, Feb. 21.

If you would like to join our email list to learn more about auditions, backstage opportunities, or even just to keep track of productions, just send your name and email to Deborahdorm@gmail.com.