Pottery Club’s Renaissance Man

Back row, left to right: Judy Marino, Debbie Olguin, Barbara Sewalt, Faith Malmquist, Rosann James, Mary Ann Bectel; Front and center: Mike Ashford Mike Ashford Debbie Olguin and Mike Ashford holding the 1940 Bakelite portable radios they recreated out of clay Mike’s radio

Doris Betuel

If there was ever a definition of a renaissance man, it would be Mike Ashford. The definition of a renaissance man is a person with wide knowledge, deep talent, and skills in many different fields. After college, Mike decided he wanted to learn boat building, so he became an apprentice shipwright, learning boat construction and repair. Married to Cathy since 1973, when they decided to build their home in 1987, Mike built all the cabinetry and trim while he and Cathy shingled the three-story house themselves. After the house project, Mike’s inner craftsman was calling and he started building and selling Arts & Crafts-era furniture. Intrigued by the lighting from the design period, he taught himself how to make hand hammered copper lamps, sconces, and chandeliers. He established Evergreen Studios in 1988, which ended up being a 25-year career in building lighting. When he retired from Evergreen Studios in 2014, he left behind a thriving business, bustling with orders. Mike spent the next 8 years refurbishing the family’s 1990 Grand Banks trawler, “Carina,” while cruising Puget Sound and the Canadian Gulf Island.

In 2023, Mike and Cathy moved to Robson Ranch. Mike brought his past talents and creative energy to Robson Ranch. In 2024, he won a Judges’ Choice award at the 2024 Gourd Festival for a gourd lamp shade he created from two large gourds and stained glass inserts. He also joined the pottery club in 2024 and quickly learned how to use the pottery wheel. In 2025, Mike started teaching new members how to use the pottery wheel. Later that year, he also became a club monitor to ensure that members got help whenever they needed it. In 2026, Mike expanded his club contribution by taking over the orientation of new members. We are grateful for Mike’s contribution to the Ceramics and Pottery Club, and wish him a fond farewell, as he is moving. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his contribution to furthering the club’s mission, he is by nature an artist, bringing his talents to create many unique and beautiful bowls, mugs, and vases. Please check out some of his pottery projects, especially the “radio.” Working in tandem with the pottery club’s design guru, Debbie Olguin, they recreated two 1940 Bakelite portable radios out of clay. They sourced reproduction dials, grill cloth, twisted wire chord, and Bakelite plugs. The finished project was glazed to duplicate the original color scheme, and fused glass lenses were employed over the dials to give it the final glow of authenticity.

The Ceramics and Pottery Club has enjoyed Mike’s enthusiasm, creativity, and contributions to our club. We wish Mike and Cathy a fond bon voyage as they journey to their next destination.

If you are interested in learning more about the Ceramics and Pottery Club, please email Debbie Olguin at deverd1@centurylink.net for more information. We would love to have you join the wonderful world of clay!