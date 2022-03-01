The Roving Ranchers Visit the Auto Museum

Pat Sand

On Feb. 2, a group from the Roving Ranchers went to Wayne’s Toys Tucson Auto Museum with classic and historic cars. This museum has a large and diverse collection of award-winning classic cars. Over 70 cars were on display, including the Batmobile and the 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado Roadster that Mike Connors from the show “Mannix” drove. Studebaker, DeSoto, Dual-Ghia, Delorean, BMW, Porsche, and American muscle cars were all on display.

After the museum visit, the group departed for BBQ Rush for some lunch. The menu included meatloaf tacos, hamburger salad, pulled pork nachos, and much more. Needless to say, no one left hungry.