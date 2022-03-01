The Roving Ranchers Take Flight

Pat Sand

The Roving Ranchers traveled to the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, Ariz., on Jan. 13. The Ranchers broke into three groups, and each group had their own docent escorting them through the museum.

The docents led the groups through the museum and explained the history of the airplanes from WWI to present day. The museum was indoors and outdoors. Each group toured the hangars and climbed aboard a B-17 WWII airplane. History came alive as the docents shared courageous stories of veterans who served nobly for the United States.

After the tour, the group drove to the Singing Pandas Chinese restaurant in Chandler. The Ranchers had four full tables and enjoyed the tasty cuisine and fine service.

The Roving Ranchers are on Facebook.com and Nextdoor.com.