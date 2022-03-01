Line Dancing Is for Everyone

On Jan. 22, the Line Dancing Club held its first community-wide dance party in the Robson Ranch Ballroom. More than 75 people were dancing to their favorite line dancing songs as well as to their favorite all-time songs. The fantastic DJ, Steve Whittier, played music nonstop from 6 to 9 p.m., and the dance floor was never empty!

For those of you who missed it, don’t worry. The club will be planning another dance party for the entire community later in the year. It costs nonmembers only $5, and all members of the club get in free!

If you’ve never tried line dancing but would really like to get started, a new Absolute Beginner class will be starting in the spring. Registration will be available soon. Check out the newly launched website at rrazlinedance.wixsite.com/club for all the information you need to get started.