The Robson Ranch Singers Announce “Go for the Gold!”

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers have begun rehearsing for our spring concert. With a nod to the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, the theme of our concert will be “Go for the Gold!”

In addition to rehearsing our music, many of us are getting in shape for an Olympic event—or two. We may try to compete this summer or next winter, but at some point, we’ll be ready to “Go for the Gold!”

Here are some examples of our Singers proving they’re “more than just a pretty voice.”

Carolyn and Dave Anderson—“Couples cycling?” Not sure it’s an official event but they look really cute training!

Beth Forbes (our associate director)—Beth recruited her brother, Steve Goodwin, to help her prepare for her chosen event. Maybe we ought to let her know that billiards isn’t an Olympic event, but it’s so nice to see a brother and sister playing nicely together.

Laurie Laramie (our director)—Laurie is shown here strengthening her arms and upper body to compete in “curling.” The beneficial byproduct? A clean floor!

Marsha Oliver—One of four new events at the Summer Olympics is breaking—aka breakdancing. (Does that really seem like an Olympic event?) Anyway, Marsha thought she’d give it a try, and now it appears she’s fallen and can’t get up!

So if you spot one of our Singers at the pool, in the Sports Club, on the tennis courts, or on the golf course (racquetball isn’t an Olympic sport yet …), stop and give that dedicated person a high five.

And above all, please plan to join us for our spring concerts on Tuesday, March 19, or Wednesday, March 20. The concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors and the bar will open at 6 p.m. both nights. The musical selections are aspirational, inspirational, recognizable, and beautiful!

Tickets purchased in advance will be available for $10, starting Feb. 12, from any Robson Ranch Singer and March 1 through 18 in the Sports Club. You may also purchase $10 tickets by emailing [email protected] and letting us know which date you prefer and how many tickets you’ll need. You’ll pick up your tickets and pay by cash or check at will-call at the door.

Tickets purchased at the door will be $15—cash or checks accepted. We’ll see you there!