“Let’s Get Crafty” Was a Huge Success!

Patricia Weston

RRAZ hosted a “Let’s Get Crafty” painting event on Jan. 7 in the Hermosa Ballroom. Anita with Wine and Design was the instructor, and she was ever so patient with the homeowners who ranged from beginners to expert artists.

Homeowner/artist Laurie Laramie said, “It’s not often you can see a ‘masterpiece’ emerge from all participants, many of whom had never done anything like this before, in a two-hour class! However, that’s what happened here! The instructors were great teachers, very organized, helpful, and actually designed this painting of Picacho Peak just for us Robson Ranchers! They brought out the best in every ‘would-be’ artist. I would definitely do this again!”

The next “Let’s Get Crafty” event will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to paint sunflowers on two wine glasses! I anticipate this will be another fun-filled evening!