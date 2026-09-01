The Magic of Christmas Home Tour

Bonnie Carnagey

There’s something magical about stepping through a front door at Christmas time. The twinkle of lights. The scent of evergreen and cinnamon lingering in the air. Carefully placed ornaments carrying decades of memories. Every home tells a story, and during this year’s Holiday Home Tour presented by the Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club you’re invited to step inside and experience the joy of the holidays together.

Back by popular demand after last year’s impressive turnout, this wonderful community tradition returns with five beautifully decorated homes, each offering its own unique personality, holiday charm, and creative inspiration. Whether you’re looking for decorating ideas, simply wanting to soak in the Christmas spirit, or hoping to enjoy a festive outing with friends, this event promises an afternoon full of warmth and wonder.

From elegant Christmas trees glowing in great rooms to cozy corners filled with treasured keepsakes and nostalgic décor, each stop on the tour offers something memorable. One home may transport you into a classic Christmas dream, while another surprises you with creative modern touches. No two homes are alike, making the journey part of the fun.

Bring a friend, wear your favorite sweater, and prepare to be inspired. You may leave with decorating ideas, newfound holiday cheer, and perhaps a renewed appreciation for the simple beauty of opening our homes and hearts to one another.

Enjoy the Magic of Christmas!

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward a scholarship fund for Eloy High School seniors, making every visit a chance to give back while celebrating the season. It’s an opportunity to gather with neighbors, support something bigger than ourselves, and embrace the joy of the holidays together.

This event is about more than beautiful decorations, it’s about community.

The Holiday Home Tour event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club in the Hermosa Ballroom at 11:15 a.m. The ticket price is $20, and all proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.