Medical Identity Theft: A Hidden Threat

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

When people think about identity theft, they usually worry about stolen credit cards or bank accounts. However, your medical identity can be just as valuable to criminals and even more difficult to correct once it has been compromised.

Medical identity theft occurs when someone uses your Medicare number, health insurance information, or other personal details to receive medical care, fill prescriptions, or submit fraudulent insurance claims in your name. The consequences extend beyond financial loss. Incorrect information can become part of your medical record, creating potential problems with future diagnoses, treatments, or insurance coverage. Recent federal healthcare fraud cases continue to show how stolen medical identities are used in large fraud schemes.

Fortunately, there are several simple ways to protect yourself:

* Review your Explanation of Benefits (EOB) statements and Medicare Summary Notices for services, medical equipment, or prescriptions you don’t recognize.

* Treat your Medicare and health insurance cards like a credit card. Never share the numbers unless you know exactly who is requesting them and why.

* If your insurance provider offers an online member portal, check it regularly for unfamiliar claims or prescription activity.

* If you notice suspicious charges or medical services you did not receive, report them immediately to your insurance provider or Medicare.

Acting quickly can help stop additional fraud and reduce the impact on your finances and medical records.

Medical identity theft often goes undetected until serious damage has occurred. Taking a few minutes to review your statements and protect your personal information can make a big difference.

Stay informed. Stay vigilant. Help protect yourself and those you love.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at info@roseadvocacy.org, or call us at 602-445-7673.