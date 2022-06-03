The Heat Is On! Summertime Fun in Glass Fusing

Laura Cummings Doris Betuel Dauna Beack Mark Naymik Susie Young Dawn Oaks Michele Reiser

It’s getting hot in our community! Some leave for the summer, but there are many of us here in the community during the long, hot summer. After you take that early morning walk or play your couple hours of pickleball or tennis, there is the rest of the day that offers up lots of crafting opportunities. The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club might be the place for you to embark on a new hobby that is unlike any you’ve experienced before. You are only limited by your imagination on the items you can make. Join our members in making plates, vases, bowls, yard art, sun catchers, jewelry, and more, with this fun and creative art form. We have four kilns (and two more on order) to bake your glass goodies, and there is no lack of ideas for projects from our many enthusiastic members.

Beginner classes are ongoing, and our studio is open all summer long for members to come in to create their special projects. Check out some recent items that our members have made!

If you are interested in joining us or want further information, email Doris Betuel at [email protected]. We would love to have you join us this summer!