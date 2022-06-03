Tai Chi Instructor Presents at the Ladies Social Club Luncheon

Nora Shelton

The Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club enjoyed a presentation by Dan Hodes, Robson Ranch tai chi instructor, at their luncheon on April 11. Dan provided a brief overview of tai chi, which is one of the Chinese martial arts and is a very slow, gentle moving exercise. This form of exercise has many health benefits, including increasing bone and mineral density, improving balance, improving cognitive and cardiovascular function, and aiding with sleep disorders and autoimmune conditions. After Dan spoke, he invited some of the students in his tai chi class to join him in a demonstration of tai chi movements taught in his class, including more advanced movements with fans, which was beautiful to watch.

Tai Chi classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the Robson Ranch Sports Club aerobics room. Information about how to register for these and other classes is sent out each week via email by Lois Moncel, director of fitness and wellness at the Sports Club.

If you are interested in learning more about your community and other topics of interest, and enjoy meeting fellow Robson Ranch residents, join us at the Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club luncheons, which are held on the second Monday of the month at 11:15 a.m. in the Robson Ranch Grill dining room. Everyone is welcome to attend!