The Halloween Parade!

Deb and Chet Kwiat as the Pope and a nun Willy Wonka Bernadette and David Emery as a Pharaoh and Cleopatra The biergarten brewery

Pat Sand

The Roving Ranchers’ Halloween golf cart parade on Oct. 31 was a haunting success. About 50 decorated carts began to line up at the softball field parking lot at 3:30 p.m. The multitude of costumes and carts really showcased how talented and creative Robson Ranch residents are. Decorated carts included the “Pope-mobile,” a pirate ship, a chocolate factory, a poop-mobile, and a brewery. Among the many costumes were hippies, prisoners, police, the Pope, a nun, pirates, Dodgers fans, witches, skeletons, monkeys, a Pharaoh, a pair of tennis shoes, and more. Sarah, from the Robson Ranch restaurant, passed out cookies to participants during the parade lineup.

Lisa Hunt and her team of volunteers collected donations for the Valley Humane Society prior to the parade. We raised $650 and other donations for the shelter.

The parade kicked off from the softball field parking lot at 4:30 p.m. It winded through several Robson streets and gave onlookers a good view of the carts and costumes. Several homes along the route provided drive-by beverages and snacks for the participants.

The parade ended at about 6:30 p.m. at the softball field, where Jerry Druaz played music for the revelers who danced to a multitude of popular and older tunes.