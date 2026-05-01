The Fine Arts Guild’s Pencil Pushers Break the Spell

“The Night Owl” “The Robson Ranch Mama and Babies Owls”

Nancy Friedman

At the Robson Ranch Arts and Craft Show on March 14, the spell of “I never win anything” was broken for Paula Andrews and Denise Quinn.

Paula won the raffle of the watercolor/colored pencil art piece known as “The Night Owl” done by Carolyn Gibson, colored pencil artist, and Nancy Friedman, who did the background watercolor.

Denise won the raffle of the water/colored pencil art piece named “The Robson Ranch Mama and Babies Owls” done in watercolor by Debbie Hensley and Nancy Friedman, and in colored pencil by Paula Andrews with finishing touches by colored pencil artist Carolyn Gibson.

The framing was done by Nils Johnson, the Guild’s treasurer and acrylic artist.