Robson Golfers Donate to Junior Golf of Arizona

Russ Stocek

After 18 years I always think that there will be no more golf equipment to donate; but each year there is more. This year’s donation was even larger than in the past few years. We donated 32 golf bags, 367 irons, 58 woods, and 30 putters. This annual donation by Robson golfers is always much appreciated by the kids of Junior Golf of Arizona (JGAA).

The collection also included many tees, new gloves, and balls. There were some shoes as well as laser range finders. This year we were more selective in that if the item was not considered in good enough condition for your grandkids to use, then you were asked to please find an alternate charity or dispose of it.

Don’t forget that you can donate golf balls any time of the year. There is a yellow bin located outside the Pro Shop. It goes to the same organization—Junior Golf of Arizona. When the bin is full, a JGAA representative comes to collect the balls.

Thank you again for your kind donations. Watch for next year’s event—Russ Stocek will be collecting again in March 2027.