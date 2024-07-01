Tennis Anyone? Come Join Us on Saturdays

At the annual meeting of the Tennis Club at Robson Ranch, elections took place for the three executive board positions that expired on June 30. The newly elected officers are Dennis Winders, president; Gary See, treasurer; and John Milliard, member-at-large. Those three join the other two officers, Pauline Graham, secretary, and Cj Azaria, member-at-large, for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

If you’d like to start playing tennis this summer, plenty of opportunities await you. Women are invited to play on Monday mornings in a social round robin format, and men usually play on Tuesday mornings. If you’re looking for some mixed game options, check out Saturday mornings! All levels are invited to play during those three times.

Many other options, including clinics and tennis ball machine training, are available, so please text or email one of the Board members, who will get you connected. Contact information is available on the bulletin boards, which are located just outside the Sports Club.

Pick up your racquets and head to the courts this summer! Lots of events with inter-community mini-social tournaments are planned starting this fall.