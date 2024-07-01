Summertime Line Dancing

No matter what the temperatures are outside, the dancing rooms are kept nice and cool. That means that line dancing continues all summer long. Four different levels of dancing are taught each week/two days a week by the instructors, Cj Azaria and Loralee Campbell. With Loralee leaving for the summer, Cj will step up to teach the beginning and improver/intermediate classes.

A new absolute beginning class started the first week of June, just in time for the summer dance party, which was held on Thursday, June 13 in the ballroom. The Hermosa Room hostesses served pizza to the dancers, and the bar was opened for drinks. These quarterly dance parties are free of charge for all Line Dance Club members.

Keep watching the Mid-Week Scoop if you’re interested in joining the next class of absolute beginning line dance. All the information on how to sign up for this class will be available there. More participants will be able to sign up now that the classes are held in the Elevate Movement Studios.