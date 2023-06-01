Support Our Troops–AZ Marches On

Martin Bender, President, SOT–AZ

Support Our Troops–Arizona (SOT–AZ) is approaching the $100,000 mark in support provided during the past 18 months to active-duty military, veterans, military families, veterans’ organizations, and military-related community programs. On April 27, SOT–AZ presented a check for $7,500 to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter in Coolidge.

The Coolidge Chapter of the DAV is the only DAV chapter in Pinal County, and through its volunteer VA, trained service officers to assist veterans with VA disability claim filings. Also of major importance is the emergency financial assistance available to disabled veterans funded entirely by the Coolidge DAV Chapter. The DAV volunteers have an active outreach program to help any area veterans facing physical or age-related difficulties. To honor and remember the service of all Pinal County veterans for their contributions in the defense of our freedom, the DAV Chapter members maintain a museum in Coolidge containing numerous history related items from all branches of the military.

Funding for Support Our Troops–Arizona comes from the generous contributions of Robson Ranch individuals, local businesses, and philanthropic donations. The 2023 SOT–AZ Fundraising Campaign is now under way and will culminate during Veterans Week with a Silent and Live Auction on Nov. 4 at the Ranch House and the Annual SOT–AZ Golf Tournament on Nov. 9. Information regarding the SOT–AZ activities and donation opportunities is available online at SOT-AZ.org.