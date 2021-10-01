Support Our Troops–Arizona Veterans Week Fundraiser

Eddie Peters

It’s been two years since we have been able to hold events, and this year’s program has something for everyone.

Support Our Troops–AZ (SOT–AZ) provides for the material, physical, and emotional needs of our military men and women, active-duty and veterans alike. Over the years, we have given approximately $175,000 to support veteran causes. The majority of our funds come from activities during Veterans Week in November.

This year’s program is Nov. 4 through 13 and includes a huge raffle, classic car show, bake sale, cornhole and golf tournaments, and a live and silent auction. Among the auction items are two fully loaded golf carts and two lithium battery systems.

We are actively seeking volunteers to help us with the raffle, auction, golf tournament, bake sale, and decorating.

We are also seeking donations for the raffle and auction such as timeshares and vacation stays, gift certificates, artwork and crafts, wine, sporting event tickets, and more.

Remember the SOT–AZ is an IRS 501(c)(3) charity and all items donated can be considered for your year-ending federal taxes (consult your tax preparer for details).

If you can volunteer or donate, contact Eddie Peters, SOT–AZ Secretary at [email protected] or 727-641-5614.