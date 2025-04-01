Stained Glass Club Offering New Member Classes

Julie White

The first new member class of 2025 was held on Feb. 18 and 19. Five potential new members participated in a class held by Sandi Martin, Linda Millard, and Beth Sulek-LaHousse. Each participant selected their own color scheme from the glass provided, then learned the basic techniques of creating stained glass art. Their project was a beautiful suncatcher.

If you would like to see if stained glass is for you, you can take the class with no obligation to join the club. However, as you can see from the happy faces in the picture, you will probably love it.

The club had a booth at the recent Desert Fest, where several more residents signed up for a class. Classes will be scheduled throughout the year as we get signups. Our club is growing, and the more the merrier. We all learn from each other while we make new friends and have a great time. Not to mention the awesome stained glass pieces that are created for gifts or ourselves.

Contact Sandi Martin at [email protected] to inquire about or reserve your space in an upcoming class.