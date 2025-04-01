Fused Glass: The April Transition

Lady on Metal by Joanie Branson Weave on Metal by Carla Naymik Texture Tile on Metal by Tamara Weaver Jones Abstract on Metal by Jeana Capel Weave on Metal by Janet Krummann

Tamara Weaver

For those who have been fortunate to live at Robson Ranch for some years, there’s a familiar transition period that begins every April. Many of our residents begin to head back to their summer homes and everything suddenly seems quieter. It’s a little like the calm after a storm.

If it’s starting to feel a little too quiet or if your best friend at Robson just moved back to spend the summer with her other best friend, the Fused Glass Club has just the answer for you. Join us to learn a new hobby and make new friends at the same time.

The process is easy. Simply notify Doris Betuel at [email protected]. Doris will happily get you started in the process. In the meantime, take a look at how the club continues to expand techniques by mixing art mediums with glass and metal. Mixing the mediums allows the artists to create diverse textures and visual effects.