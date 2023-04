On Feb. 12, 24 members of the Robson Ranch Singles Group journeyed on the shuttle bus provided by Arizona Winery tours to the Tubac Arts Festival, where they enjoyed a day of shopping at 250 vendors and listening to music, followed by a picnic lunch. The trip also included wine tasting at the Flying Leap Winery in Tubac.

Log in to GroupWorks to stay current with the Robson Ranch Singles Group’s upcoming events and activities!