Sierra Sound to Open the Eloy Glow Hot Air Balloon Festival November 4

Kim Gibbs

The vocal/guitar duo Sierra Sound will be back for the second year at the Eloy Glow in downtown Eloy. Robson Ranch residents Kim Gibbs, on vocals, and Ken Muhlbeier, on guitar, will be performing for you live from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be vendors, food trucks, additional live music, and hot air balloons for you to enjoy all night long. Come on out and enjoy the festival!

Sierra Sound will be playing their mix of rock and country at several new venues this year, as well as some of your old favorites. Read on for their October/November schedule. You can follow them on Facebook by searching “Sierra Sound” or on the Nextdoor website. Schedule updates are posted regularly.

Sierra Sound Schedule

Oct. 28, Rodeo Estates, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, Eloy Glow, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 10, Quail Run RV Park, 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 11, Tap Inn Bar & Grill, 6 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 15, Sunscape RV Park, 7 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 17, Sundance RV Park, 4 to 6 p.m. (poolside)

Nov. 28, Robson Ranch Tack Room, 5 to 8 p.m.

Hope to see you at an upcoming event!