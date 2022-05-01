Ropin’ in Yer Relatives End-of-Year Picnic

Pat Sand

The Robson Ranch genealogy club, Ropin’ in Yer Relatives, had their end-of-year picnic on March 15. The picnic was held at member Kristin Zanas’ home on Winslow Way. Since the meeting was close to St. Patrick’s Day, the theme was Irish food. Kristin provided the main course of Guinness pulled pork, and members each brought a dish to pass. Some of the foods included Irish scalloped potatoes, shepherd’s pie, colcannon (a traditional Irish dish made with greens such as cabbage and kale and creamy mashed potatoes), Guinness chocolate cake, coconut tart with Irish cream frosting, Irish whiskey brownies, and Key lime pie. Special beverages included Guinness beer and Irish coffee with whipped cream on top.

About 30 members and their spouses attended. The membership voted on the board for the 2022-23 year. Elected positions are as follows:

* President: Dan Wheeler

* Program chair: Pat Sand

* Treasurer: Chris Pomplin

* Secretary: Judy Gottsch

* Librarian: Sandy Rasmussen

Special thanks and recognition was made to Sandra Ristow, who has been instrumental for years in getting valuable speakers for our education. Sandra is stepping back to give others and chance to participate in the club direction, but will still remain active in suggesting topics and speakers for the group.

To ensure the speakers meet the needs and interests of members, Pat Sand will be sending a survey to all members for their feedback. They can expect the survey via email.

For the first time, the club provided raffle prizes for members. All members attending the picnic put their names in the drawing. Among the prizes were a DNA kit, ancestral box, family tree problem solver book, a writing journal, archival ink pens, and a genealogy notebook. The prizes were a big hit with members.

Next year’s meetings will kick off with another free seminar on Saturday, Oct. 22 with genealogist Marilyn Simleness returning to give a presentation on using the Family Search tool. The kick-off meeting for members will be a potluck on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. The location is TBD. Regular meetings for the club will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1, which will start at a new time of 6 p.m.

The Ropin’ in Yer Relatives Genealogy Club is open to anyone interested in doing research on their ancestors. The club meets from the first Tuesday in November through March. Club meetings are the first and third Tuesday of every month and meet at 6 p.m. in the Laredo Room of the clubhouse. For more information, contact Dan Wheeler at [email protected] or join us on Nextdoor.com.