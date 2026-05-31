Robson Women’s Pickleball Players in Action!

Doris Betuel

From January and through March, 2026, several teams of Robson Ranch pickleball players participated in the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) play. What is the APPL? It is a statewide organization of competitive league play in six distinct regions. The Robson players were in the Casa Grande region. After 10 weeks of organized, competitive play against other teams in the region, post–season championship play was held at the El Mirage pickleball courts. Three women’s teams played this season: Smashed Sisters (4.0 65+), Sweet Pickles (4.0 50+), and the Daisy Dinks (3.5 50+). Two teams made it to the State champions; the Smashed Sisters and the Sweet Pickles. Both played their hearts out in grueling hot temperatures. Medals were not won, but all enjoyed the experience and fun on the courts.

Great job, ladies!

For more information on participating in future APPL play, go to the APPL website at arizonapickleballplayersleague.org.