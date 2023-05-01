Robson Ranch Welcomes IronOaks Tennis of Chandler

On Feb. 25, IronOaks, which is located in Chandler, traveled to Robson to play in an intercommunity tournament. This tournament was the fifth and last tournament of the 2022-23 season. Although it didn’t rain, the skies were cloudy and the air was cool. Players who took to the courts at the 9 a.m. slot had unexpected cold weather; but luckily, the day warmed up for the 1 p.m. slot!

Even though it was colder than usual, the competition heated up quickly. Players competed in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Two points were awarded to the winner of that particular court, and one point was given for a tie. At the end of the afternoon, IronOaks earned the victory with a score of 12-7.

The tournament directors will be meeting to schedule the 2023-24 tournament sometime in March. Robson will again be competing against Springfield, SunBird, Trilogy, and IronOaks next year and hopefully be adding Palm Creek to our schedule.

Are you a former tennis player who would like to get back on the courts? Or are you new to the community and would like to begin playing here? Check out the bulletin boards, which are located outside the Sports Club! You are also welcome to contact Larry Haisting at ljha[email protected] or Linda Gayer at [email protected] to learn more.