Robson Ranch Water Drive a Success!

Carol Simmons and Dave Dempsey organized a successful water donation drive to benefit the Eloy First Responders, which was delivered on July 6.

Carol and Dave and the delivery team delivered 4,552 bottles of water, plus 392 bottles of Gatorade and Propel, which they collected from approximately 60 friends and neighbors in Robson Ranch (and one friend from PebbleCreek) to the Eloy Police Department and Eloy Fire Department.

Carol and Dave’s dedication and hard work, along with the coordination efforts of the Eloy Police Department and Eloy Fire Department, and the support of City Council Member Andy Sutton, made this drive a resounding success!

The water drive will help support the Eloy First Responders wearing all their gear in this heat, assist in managing scenes, and aid those found in distress.

Thank you to the delivery team full of muscles and trucks: Carol and Dave, Phil Olquin, Bobbie McGuire, Heather Bechtel, Dan Boone, Bill W., Marlene Coates and Dave, Michael Vodrazka, Michael Crowley, Yvette Wilson, and Andy Sutton.