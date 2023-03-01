Robson Ranch RC Club—Eloy Civil Air Patrol Scholarships

Bob Kehoe

The Robson Ranch Radio Control (RC) Club was instrumental in forming an aviation education program with the Eloy School District’s Civil Air Patrol (CAP) program. Flying members of the club worked with the school district to implement a training program that included academics, flight simulators, and RC plane flying. The program was hugely successful and developed into a local squadron of the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol.

In 2021, the RC Club approved the development of a scholarship program for members of the CAP squadron. Funding is raised through free-will offerings from club members, auctions, raffles, and public donations. In March 2022, the two inaugural recipients of these $750 scholarships were Juan Carlos Avitia and Michael-Anthony Rodriguez.

According to squadron spokesman Kevin Rattey, these two cadets, with the aid of our club’s scholarship awards, successfully attended officer training last summer. As a result, Cadet Avitia has received a full scholarship to ASU for aeronautical engineering—no doubt the result of his time in CAP and his officer training.

“Congratulations and a thank you goes out to all members of the Robson Ranch RC Club for helping shape this young man’s future,” said Rattey.