Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club News

Bonnie Carnagey

The Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club (RRALSC) began its 2026 season with a meeting and luncheon held in the Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch.

The program featured guest speakers Fire Chief Kelly Weddle and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Maestas of the Eloy Fire District. Chief Weddle presented a brief history of the Eloy Fire District while Assistant Chief Maestas provided important information on general home safety practices, rattlesnake safety, lithium battery awareness, and ambulance and fire services. The presentation was informative and comprehensive, ensuring that members of the Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club gained valuable safety knowledge.

The club was honored to welcome these distinguished representatives, their professional and expertise greatly enhanced the meeting.

If you are interested in learning more about your community and other topics of interest, fundraising for worthwhile causes, and enjoying a wonderful lunch and meeting fellow Robson Ranch residents, please join us at the Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club luncheons that are held on the first Monday of the month at 11:15 a.m. in the Robson Ranch Hermosa Ballroom.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 2. The guest speaker will be Eloy’s Police Chief Sergio Banales.

Reservations will be made through the Robson Ranch website as an event. Members must make the reservations only on the website. No money will be collected at the door. Members will be charged for the luncheon to their HOA account. We are very excited about being able to use this system. We will be collecting dues at the February meeting. They are $20 for the year, cash or check made payable to RRALSC.