Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup: Where Smoke, Laughter, and Zero Rules Reign Supreme!

This month, we’re raising awareness for the majestic humpback whale, because if they can sing underwater while dodging boats and krill, the least we can do is puff a cigar in their honor.

Let’s be honest—if a humpback whale could join us at Robson Ranch, they’d fit right in. Think about it:

1. They’re laid-back (literally—have you seen how they glide?).

2. They love a good gathering (ever heard of a whale pod?).

3. They know how to make a splash (we’re talking breaching-level energy).

Here’s how we celebrate, whale style:

No Rules, Just Blowholes and Good Times

* No Membership Fees: Humpbacks don’t pay to swim the ocean, and you don’t pay to join us. We’re the anti-club of the cigar world.

* No Politics or Religion: Because even humpbacks know some waters are better left uncharted.

* Bad Vibes Get Beached: If you’re a buzzkill, you’re off the ‘C’ List faster than a whale can slap its tail.

Our Monthly Meetup

We gather on the last Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. No harpoons, just:

1. Your favorite cigar (no krill-infused blends, please).

2. A drink bold enough to rival the ocean depths.

3. A few bucks for the raffle, where you could win swag cooler than a whale breaching at sunset.

And don’t miss our Cigar Swap—think of it as a whale pod trading fish stories. Trade a cigar, maybe discover the Moby Dick of smokes.

Why Join the Pod?

* Laughs Bigger Than a Whale Song: We’re funnier than a narwhal trying to parallel park.

* Zero Judgment, All Flipper Love: Whether you’re a cigar newbie or a seasoned pro, there’s no gatekeeping here.

* Exclusive Updates: Sign up for the ‘C’ List at cigarmeetup.us. We promise no spam, no krill—just the when, where, and how to join us.

Fun Fact Break!

Did you know humpbacks can hold their breath for 45 minutes? Impressive, but let’s see them try that while enjoying a fine cigar.

So, grab your cigar, channel your inner humpback, and join us for a night of laid-back, smoke-filled fun. Let’s raise a toast to these ocean giants and their undeniable cool factor.

Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup: Where the only thing blowing harder than whale spouts is the laughter.