RC Club Adding Drag Racing to Its Lineup

Bob Kehoe

For a number of years, the Robson Ranch Remote Control (RC) Club has been discussing the possibility of adding drag racing to its repertoire of 1/10th scale racing activities. Our Board of Directors, supported by our full membership, has now begun preparing for this new event, held on asphalt, which is tentatively scheduled for a February 2025 debut.

Initially, there will be three divisions of cars: A dragster class, a stock class consisting of vehicles that are currently racing at the club’s two dirt tracks, and an unlimited class for vehicles that don’t fit into the criteria of the other classes.

The racing will take place on Sunday afternoons at an already approved location—at the far east end of the pavement at the Creative Arts Center. This location is perfectly suited for this purpose, with space to include a staging area; a 132-foot, two-lane dragstrip; a long runoff area; and a safe site for spectators.

The club is purchasing a state-of-the-art Timing and Scoring System, similar to those used in full-scale drag racing. Beyond signaling the winner in each race, it will be possible for each racer to get a printout of their elapsed time of each run.

There is a lot of excitement among the membership surrounding this next step in racing RC cars and trucks, and we’re hopeful we may attract new members to this exciting form of racing.

For more information, please visit our website at: sites.google.com/view/rrrc.