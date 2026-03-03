Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup: Spring’s Here…Allegedly

March is the month where winter starts packing its bags, spring starts decorating, and the weather acts like a toddler with a dimmer switch. One day it’s “fresh breeze and sunshine,” the next it’s “why is my car judging me with frost?” It’s chaos. Seasonal chaos.

But March does come with an official, science-y moment of drama: the vernal equinox—that special day when daylight and nighttime are approximately equal, boldly heralding the arrival of spring. Translation: the planet politely tries to balance itself out for a minute before going right back to messing with us.

So yes, spring is “arriving.” Not fully unpacked yet … more like it’s standing in the doorway saying, “Heyyy … I might stay.”

The Details (Because We’re Adults, Apparently)

* Date: March 25

* Day: Wednesday

* Time: 6:30 p.m.

* Location: Top secret (for now)

And before anyone asks, yes—we do have the address … but no—we’re not just tossing it out into the wild where random people can show up asking questions and touching things.

How to Get the Address

Get the address by joining the C-List (Cigar List) at: https://cigarmeetup.us (yes, we have a website).

What to Bring

* Your cigars (the ones you’ve been “saving for a special occasion” since 2019)

* Your favorite adult beverage (whatever helps you tolerate small talk and/or enhances it)

* A sense of humor (March weather has none, so we’re bringing our own)

Drawings + Prizes

Yes, we’re doing drawings for prizes—because nothing says “spring renewal” like the thrill of possibly winning something you didn’t know you needed until it’s in your hands. Also, it’s the only socially acceptable form of gambling where everyone stays friends and nobody flips a table.

Why March Is Perfect

Spring is about fresh starts: blooming flowers, longer daylight, and convincing ourselves this is the year we’ll be outdoors more. So let’s honor the season the right way: good cigars, good drinks, good people, and laughter loud enough to scare winter off the property.

See you Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. If you dare.