RC Club Member Profile: Chuck Wallace

When it comes to the art of flying model aircraft, one could easily describe Chuck Wallace as being a tenacious guy—the kind of person who never gives up and never stops trying—someone who does whatever is required to accomplish a goal.

In just three short years since never flying a radio-controlled airplane, Chuck has risen to become one of a short list of qualified flying instructors with the Robson Ranch Radio Control (RC) Club.

“I was brand new to flying when I started with the club,” said Chuck, who grew up in Eastern Tennessee and moved to Robson Ranch in 2018. “Ed Brumfield encouraged me to take free flying lessons. I had already bought a drone, so I met with Ed and took up his offer. It was something I could do in my wheelchair and I don’t really have to ask anyone for help. One of the things I love about the club is the membership. People will stop what they’re doing and come to help you.”

“Eventually, Ed asked me to be an instructor. We now have many people on the waiting list to be trained. People with zero experience with radio-controlled anything. Watching their skills increase is very satisfying. The most satisfaction I now get in life is helping someone else and promoting the club.”

“Instruction time (lessons) depends on the student. I recommend a new flyer begin on a flight simulator, such as RealFlight, to first learn the basics such as take-offs and landing. The first plane I recommend is the Apprentice, simply because it’s a plane you have trained on and it serves as an easy transition to those of greater capability. A brand new one is about $325, exclusive of a controller.”

“It is such a pleasure to have Chuck in our club,” said Flight Director Henry Morgan. “Not only is Chuck a good flyer, he has a special way with new pilots. At best, new flyers are very nervous at the start of learning to fly. Chuck’s calm manner and teaching style quickly settles down students and gets them controlling the airplane with ease.

“We have a two-tiered training system where another instructor will sign off on a new pilot sort of like a ‘Solo’ flight before they are released to fully fly on their own. Chuck’s students are always well trained and prepared. A true asset to our club.”

The RC Club has a guest flying program for anyone who would like to try their hand at flying. Every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. a certified Instructor Pilot will be on hand to get you in the air. The club provides everything you need (airplane, controllers, instructors, and flying space). For more information, please contact Henry Morgan at 503-860-1211.