Resident Has Never Been Fitter!

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

Recently, Robson Ranch resident Iris Elderkin was featured in Parade magazine (an online magazine that features pop culture, lifestyle, and entertainment content). This article ran on June 21, 2025, and was written by Shelby Deering. Below is a portion of Iris’s interview.

“While some life transitions might feel difficult, or almost like an ‘end’ of a certain point of our lives, for 73-year-old Iris Elderkin, it was just the beginning.Previously, Elderkin lived on five acres of land with horses in Casa Grande, Ariz., and when her daughter got married and moved away just over a decade ago, she saw an opportunity to move to local 55+ active adult community Robson Ranch, and she jumped on it.”

Taking Up Water Aerobics

Elderkin shares that she’s always been involved in sports, from elementary school to today, playing softball, racquetball and barrel racing. Plus, she was a high school cheerleader!

When she moved to Robson Ranch, Elderkin met the director of fitness and wellness, who mentioned a new water aerobics class was starting. She enrolled in the class, and for the past year, Elderkin has been doing advanced water aerobics, complete with something called an aqua trampoline, in which—you guessed it—you jump and run on a trampoline that’s meant to go in the water. She also does aqua boot camp exercises and takes H2O strengthening classes five days a week.

“That has helped me lose weight and tone my body,” Elderkin explains, adding that she’s been able to lose 60 pounds and stick to a regular workout routine. Next, Elderkin is moving on to aqua combat “with punching bags in the water, so we can learn kickboxing and punching underwater. I’m excited to try that exercise!”

In addition to what it’s done for her body, Elderkin says that exercise has helped her focus on taking care of herself.

“It’s allowed me to put myself first. It helps me sleep better. The social aspect of it keeps me involved and allows me to meet new people. It’s helped me to get healthier and get in shape. It’s also helped improve my self-esteem,” she reflects.

Water Aerobics

Elderkin says that she exercises every day in some form for at least an hour and a half. “I try to take a break on Sundays, unless I get invited to play pickleball or golf,” she adds.

She does water aerobics five days a week, year-round. On Mondays, she takes the H2O Strengthening class in which she treads water and uses aqua weights and leg bands. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she works out on the aqua trampoline. Wednesdays is a combo class, and Friday is aqua boot camp, “where we have 14 different stations in the water, like upper body workouts with stretchy bands, holding a weighted aqua ball side-to-side in the water and putting on a belt attached to the side of the pool and running as far out as you can in the pool,” she explains.

Pickleball

“In between water aerobics, I play pickleball and golf,” Elderkin says, noting that when she moved to Robson Ranch in 2013, she started playing pickleball.

Golf

Because Elderkin ruptured her Achilles tendon during a racquetball tournament in 1998, she decided to take up golf, “which is low-impact,” she says. She regularly plays the 18-hole golf course at her adult community.

Sage Advice

Elderkin’s advice? “Don’t be afraid to try something new,” she advises. “Get involved in the gym or some type of sport. It’s so healthy. Being a nurse, I saw so many people’s health decline. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to do something active.”

To view the article in its entirety go to: parade.com/health/i-am-73-in-best-shape-of-life-here-is-my-workout-routine.