Ranch Residents Make Dreams of Tahiti a Reality

Kimo Dejon

Once again, the Ranch Travel Group, made up of residents in Robson Ranch, have made one of their bucket-list dreams of traveling to Tahiti and French Polynesia a reality … and created life-long memories to keep.

Fellow Robson Ranch resident Kimo Dejon, a certified Windstar Cruises specialist and expert and also a certified Tahiti Tourisme Board specialist, escorted 65 Ranch residents on this wanderlust adventure.

The group took a flight to Papeete, Tahiti’s capital, and enjoyed a few days of leisurely exploring of Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora Bora—whether they chose romantic overwater bungalows or beautiful resorts, like the Tahiti Hilton Resort or the Kon Tiki Hotel.

Then, on Feb. 22, the entire group embarked on the amazing Star Breeze yacht for seven days of sailing through the Society Islands, from Tahiti to Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine.

The Star Breeze yacht, an all-suite ship that provides wonderful amenities to only 312 discerning guests (with a staff and crew of 230 professionals), has four restaurants and cafes, including the award-winning James Beard Foundation’s Amphora restaurant serving exquisite food.

All of the Star Breeze suites have a bedroom, living room, walk-in closet, and large bathrooms—many have French balconies and large premium suites.

Kimo’s annual trips to Tahiti for his Ranch Travel Group include events that are unmatched in the cruise industry. All were treated to a private island barbecue on Motu Maheae and an award–winning Polynesian feast with awesome fire dancers on a private Bora Bora lagoon island.

Additionally, the shore excursion offerings were well–planned and provided all guests with an inside look at the Tahitian lifestyle and culture. Many guests chose to snorkel, swim with manta rays, see sharks, and take e-bike rides, jet-ski tours in azure waters, and high-country, four-wheel rides.

The ship’s crew and staff talent show, along with the nightly entertainment, was a wonderful way to end each of the fun-filled days on the sailing.

The weather and temperatures were mostly beautiful with sun-filled days and starry evenings while under a Tahitian full moon. Keeping in mind that February and March are peak summer months in the southern hemisphere, the humidity was noticeable.

Next year’s Dreams of Tahiti adventure is scheduled for July 10, 2025, the peak winter season in the southern hemisphere when temperatures are a soothing 83 degrees during the day and a cooler 74 at night … with an absence of the summer’s humidity.

Already there are 20 Robson Ranch residents signed up for next year’s adventure and the size of the group will be limited to 40 to 50 guests, not the 65 guests of this recent trip.

For more information on next year and what the deposit requirement is, please contact Kimo at [email protected].