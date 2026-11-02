Paper Crafting Was Busy This Summer

Jerry Mitchell Sharon Katz Jerry Mitchell and Jeannie Salmon at Valley Humane Society

Jeannie Salmon

The Creative Arts Center saw Robson Ranch Paper Crafters this summer busily organizing supplies, accepting new donations, and creating cards for donating to different organizations in the area. We were also able to work on our own personal cards to send to family members and friends. The display window was decorated each month as well. Stop by and see our October display.

This time of year many of our members are returning for the winter season. We are looking forward to seeing our friends as they were missed. Classes will be starting and plans are already being made for our annual Holiday Party.

This week Jerry Mitchell and Jeannie Salmon delivered donated cards to Pinal County Animal Shelter and Valley Humane Animal Center. We try to do this semi-annually. Approximately 100 handmade cards featuring dogs and cats were collected and donated. These cards are provided so the shelters can use them to thank their volunteers and thank those who have given an animal a new home with the chance to thrive.

If you are interested in joining us, we meet Monday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. in the Creative Arts Center. A new member would receive orientation and then be able to use all the supplies we have on hand. Come by and check us out. We have many creative, fun and wonderful members who love to share their craft!