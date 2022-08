Diana Oleson

The Needle Crafters are busy making mittens, hats, and scarves for various charities. Come join us at the Creative Arts Center Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, or you are welcome to bring a project that you are working on as well. Making items for charity is optional.

Needle Crafters is not just about knitting and crocheting—we have made woven mug rugs, hand-embroidered designs on clothing, and counted cross-stitch hand towels.